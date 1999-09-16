-
The UFO Research Center Newsletter and information service
The UFORC Newsletter is a free e-mail service provided by the UFO Research Center, a global consortium of dedicated researchers. This newsletter is published weekly or as breaking news develops. Get the latest UFO news and information from around the world. This e-service is available free by subscription only!
Our main focus is to offer the general public a "research center." These resources include:
- a place to exchange UFO information;
- the publishing of UFO research;
- examination of the ufo evidence;
The UFORC.com Newsletter features in-depth coverage on the latest de-classified government documents, recent ufo photographs and scientific analysis of the phenomenon.
We accept UFO reports on-line; Contact us via the web link, (below).
The UFORC.com Newsletter began publication in September of 1999.
